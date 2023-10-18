WEbsite *partially* (some menues) not working
Website: https://www.cambio-carsharing.de/aachen after login
I can access "meine Einstellungen /my settings", and then see "persönliche Einstellungen /Personal Settings" and "Sicherheit/security". When clicking on one of then nothing happens, I can't access my settings.
I wonder if on of the following error messages which I see when starting vivaldi-stable via xterm might be pointing to the cause of the malfunction.
$ vivaldi-stable [39961:39961:1018/145516.554895:ERROR:chrome_browser_cloud_management_controller.cc(163)] Cloud management controller initialization aborted as CBCM is not enabled. [39961:39961:1018/145516.812028:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(590)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.portal.Settings.Read: object_path= /org/freedesktop/portal/desktop: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.ServiceUnknown: The name org.freedesktop.portal.Desktop was not provided by any .service files```
As nobody of you can login I need your advice on how to explore thes malfunction further.
Thanks
DoctorG
@michaa7 Does it work
- in Guest Window
- in shell with
vivaldi --disable-gpu
- in X11 instead of Wayland
@michaa7 Does it work
@michaa7 Does it work
- in Guest Window
What do you mean by Guest Window.
If you mean without User Login ... these are menues in the website header appearing only after login.
But without login ther are other things not showing up.
(I have no problems with other websites except for "kleinanzeigen.de" where clicking on items on an hovering context menue goes to the underlaying content, not the highlighted menue text.)
- in shell with
vivaldi --disable-gpu
same problem
- in X11 instead of Wayland
I use X11 exclusively
What do you mean by Guest Window.
What do you mean by Guest Window.
See Guest Profile and tell if that works.
What do you mean by Guest Window.
What do you mean by Guest Window.
She meant using Vivaldi's "Guest Profile/View"
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/guest-view/
Edit: I was too slow!
Edit: I was too slow!
Edit: I was too slow!
We are all helpers, not on a 100 Meter Sprint at Olympic Games
Thanks for explaining.
I tried in guest profile to no avail.
I then tried with chromium ... to no avail.
I then tried FF ... works
BTW, viewing it working with FF I could see that, after clicking it, the selected item should expand to an additional sublevel showing some sub-items.
-
@michaa7 If it works only in Firefox and not in Chromium/Vivaldi, that is a webpage's bug.
@michaa7 said in WEbsite *partially* (some menues) not working:
"kleinanzeigen.de" where clicking on items on an hovering context menue goes to the underlaying content, not the highlighted menue text.
Same on Chromium 118, not really a Vivadi issue; is website's bad handling of clicks.
@michaa7 Please contact website owners and tell that Chromium fails one the menues.
@michaa7 Please contact website owners and tell that Chromium fails one the menues.
@michaa7 Please contact website owners and tell that Chromium fails one the menues.
First, thanks for your support.
Second, do you have any somehow convincing point to pass on to the website owners (I belive what you state!) as to why it has to be the website if it works for FF, but not for chromium/Vivaldi?
Thanks again.
DoctorG
why it has to be the website if it works for FF, but not for chromium/Vivaldi?
why it has to be the website if it works for FF, but not for chromium/Vivaldi?
As webdev and IT pro in real life i know that the right mouse button is handled wrong by a site. And it is not ym bussiness to help them to fix their sites, i was not contarcted by them to debu or fix.
I can not test for the car-sharing site. But on Kleinanzeigen,de is broken menu in Firefox 118, Chromium 118, Edge 118.
-
I was not asking for debug or fix and I understand your point. We'll see what the website owners reply.
Unfortunately it's not so simple: I doesn't seem to be the website, but fluxbox: . My standart WM is Fluxbox, which shows the above problem exclusively with the mentioned website. With the same Computer, same installation, but lxqt choosen as DE at login the problematic menu works as it should.
I can understand that Vivaldi cannot test all and every DE. But it would be much appreciated if by chance someone had an idea how to find out why an otherwise working LEFT-click on a menu item has different outcome on fluxbox (closing the menue, which it shouldn't) and lxqt (showing submenu as expected). Again, left mouseclick otherwise behaves normal on fluxbox.