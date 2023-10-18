Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Android(Pixel7a)とWindows11でVivaldiを同期して使用しています。Android側では一切タブを開いていない状態なのですが、以前閉じたはずの2つのタブが開いた状態と認識され、Windows側の同期タブに残ってしまいます。
両方のブラウザを再ログイン・再起動しても解決しませんでした。削除する方法はありますか？
