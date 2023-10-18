Time for another snapshot? – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.29
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
We are getting closer to release time and a couple of important web compatibility fixes arrived, so you get a an extra snapshot to test them.
david.fyfe
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
After each update, I have to exit and restart the snapshot once to load the email programme.
Linu74
DoctorG Ambassador
My pet bugs were fixed:
[Web compatibility] Session store not shared with popups or new tabs (VB-98842)
[Web compatibility] Sites cannot request permissions for notifications and protocol handling (VB-100765)
A big thanks to our Vivaldi dev André S.
Hey, I have had a problem with the sync for some snapshots versions, sync says "upload: conflict with another client's data occurred". Used to work fine and I haven't made any changes to it. Curiously I do NOT have another client for this sync. This installation I have is the first and only "client" I have for this sync. I don't understand what's wrong. I already tried to log out and log back in but the same problem continues.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Preorian Happens with my internal 6.4.3164, too.
I fixed this by resetting synced server data and sync again.
[Bookmarks] Shrink the Bookmarks file for existing users – move thumbnails to file (VB-100455)
Finally something was done. Many thanks.
EDIT: My snapshot bookmark file size went from 11,7 MiB to 321,3 KiB. Excellent. Even this little helps with cloud sync (versioned backups, cloud doesn't have data de-duplication so the versions quickly start to take a lot of cloud space).
BUT, why not give an option to DISABLE thumbnails completely for bookmarks. I don't need them, and I don't want to have screenshots of my bookmarked sites in my computer.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Preorian said in Time for another snapshot? – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.29:
I don't need them, and I don't want to have screenshots of my bookmarked sites.
Yes, a good reason!
@Preorian agreed, creation of bookmark thumbs should be a setting
@DoctorG said in Time for another snapshot? – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.29:
I fixed this by resetting synced server data and sync again.
You mean the "reset remote data" button in the sync settings? It seems to want to reset my encryption password too + sign out.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Preorian said in Time for another snapshot? – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.29:
You mean the "reset remote data" button in the sync settings?
Yes.
seems to want to reset my encryption password too + sign out.
Yes. You need to login again and type encryption password.
cheekybuddha
In the last few snapshots I find using the search box (separate from address field) that once I search then the search term is removed.
Is this intentional and, if not, has it been reported already?
Would prefer if it were possible for the search term to remain in the box, eg if I wish to choose a different search engine for the same term.
Pesala Ambassador
@ Preorian
Vote for Delete Bookmark Thumbnails.
Aaron Translator
Looks like this
(VB-100769)regression from stable won't be fixed in time for the new release. Can we at least get the indicator for bookmarked pages back? The icon in the address field no longer changes colour to show that the page is saved. This too is a regression from the current stable
mib3berlin
@sjudenim
Hi, VB-100769 is not even confirmed, not unusual for a report is one day old.
The bookmark icon issue is fixed in an internal version already.
Cheers, mib