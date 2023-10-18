[6.2.3105.58] IMAP folder and subfolders
Hi
I have several IMAP nested folders:
MyFolderTop1
|- MyFolder1
|- MyFolder2
MyFolderTop2
|- MyFolder3
|- MyFolder4
Unfortunately Vivaldi show the folders without nesting:
MyFolder1
MyFolder2
MyFolder3
MyFolder4
MyFolderTop1
MyFolderTop2
This makes the whole thing unusable.
I was not able to find a setting to enable the view as it should.
Any idea?
Thanks!
DoctorG Ambassador
@martinschaible Nothing implemented yet to show these folders in a nested way.
Making trouble to recognize if some subfolders have same names
Userinterface needs more attention by Vivaldi Mail devs.
DoctorG Ambassador
@martinschaible Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
That is a basic IMAP thing since ever. I have reported the issue a minute ago.
DoctorG Ambassador
@martinschaible Bug number?
VB-100794
yojimbo274064400
@martinschaible, is this issue referring to folders listed under Custom Folders and/or All Accounts?
Custom Folders