[6.2.3105.58] CPU load with EMail
Hello
After i added an IMAP account, the browser consumes 10% to 20% CPU power constantly.
Cheers!
@martinschaible All the time?
Perhaps the Vivaldi Mail tries to update mail database or a virusscanner or similar tool scans much.
The CPU load is constantly, the whole day.
My on Win 11 22H2 has on startup 9-16%, and after 1 minute 0%.
I tested with one mail account (my Dovecot mail server).
How many mail accounts do you run and how many mails are stored in these accounts?
@martinschaible https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/
Activate IMAP log in Settings → Mail and restart.
Any entries in nail logs?
Ich checked my IMAP accounts and after a while the Vivaldi Mail was set to IDLE (after 1 minute check for new mails).
- One Account, actually seven mails.
- Checking for new mails every 15 minutes.
- No entries in Log
@martinschaible said in [6.2.3105.58] CPU load with EMail:
No entries in Log
There must be IMAP entries in Developer Tools → tab Console!
Had you enabled the log in Settings → Mail and restarted?
The click Envelope in statusbar, Click on cogweel → View Log
In Developer Tools select tab Console.
See https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/#:~:text=Quick tip for opening the console
As i wrote, also the IMAP entries in the console looks alright: The usual idling, no errors.
@martinschaible Perhaps the search database has to be rebuilt.
In Vivaldi select envelope icon in statusbar, click cogwheel → Rebuild Search database
@martinschaible said in [6.2.3105.58] CPU load with EMail:
The usual idling, no errors.
Ah, ok. I misunderstood you
@martinschaible Any security tools installed which cause such high CPU usage?
Nope, rebuild didn't help.
No security tools which can cause problems. Other mail clients are working fine.
I deleted the account from Vivaldi and disabled the mail functionality now. Now the CPU load is as expected and the fans of the PC are silently as usualy.
I want to get rid of MS Outlook and i'm testing some email clients. It failed, so that's okay for me.
@martinschaible said in [6.2.3105.58] CPU load with EMail:
I deleted the account from Vivaldi and disabled the mail functionality now. Now the CPU load is as expected and the fans of the PC are silently as usualy.
Deletion and re-adding would have been next advice from me.
I want to get rid of MS Outlook and i'm testing some email clients. It failed, so that's okay for me.
Happy testing
Univer0325
I've tried heading to C:\Users(Username)\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Storage\ext and deleting the mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli folder which helped solved the issue on my end. Perhaps this would help with the CPU usage on your end also?
Thanks for the hint. I do not use Vivalidi as an email client anymore.
FWIW it's also my experience that simply enabling mail adds a bit of CPU load - presumably the additional tasks of periodic checks being scheduled for POP and feeds plus the polling of IMAP. And keeping all those database hooks open in the filesystem.
On a desktop from 2010 the increase was ~10% CPU load I think. But it's not enough to bother me in normal use.