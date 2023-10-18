Cannot login on the site inside app
I have a local shop's application for android. It uses browser inside, it's Vivaldi because it is system default.
Recently I find that I'm logged out, so I pressed login button but nothing happens. I tried to delete cookies to related sites I know in the Vivaldi settings. And I tried to reinstall app. But it didn't help. When I press "login" button it doesn't go.
If I set Chrome to default browser then everything works.
I had this issue with this app before like 1-2 year ago. That time I reinstalled Vivaldi an it helped. But I don't want to reinstall because I have open tabs and logged in to some services. For the same reason I don't wanna delete all cookies in case I missed something, and I don't think it will help because I already have deleted cookies for the site that uses another app and it still logged in - probably in Vivaldi I cannot delete cookies of apps that uses browser inside.
What else can I do besides reinstalling Vivaldi?
I have Samsung Galaxy S22 with all updates installed, not rooted, Android 13, OneUI 5.1.
And latest Vivaldi snapshot.
I had the same problem with pCloud. To reproduce download the pCloud app from PlayStore and try to login (I've tried to login with Google). The app tries to open the login page in Vivaldi and Vivaldi immediately closes. If you set Chrome as default browser the login works without a problem.