I have a local shop's application for android. It uses browser inside, it's Vivaldi because it is system default.

Recently I find that I'm logged out, so I pressed login button but nothing happens. I tried to delete cookies to related sites I know in the Vivaldi settings. And I tried to reinstall app. But it didn't help. When I press "login" button it doesn't go.

If I set Chrome to default browser then everything works.

I had this issue with this app before like 1-2 year ago. That time I reinstalled Vivaldi an it helped. But I don't want to reinstall because I have open tabs and logged in to some services. For the same reason I don't wanna delete all cookies in case I missed something, and I don't think it will help because I already have deleted cookies for the site that uses another app and it still logged in - probably in Vivaldi I cannot delete cookies of apps that uses browser inside.

What else can I do besides reinstalling Vivaldi?

I have Samsung Galaxy S22 with all updates installed, not rooted, Android 13, OneUI 5.1.

And latest Vivaldi snapshot.