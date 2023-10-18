as the title says, I have issue setting the protonpass pop-up feature (it's a recently added feature in protonpass) as web panel.

It works actually function-wise, but the issue is that it's shrunk to the same exact size as the original extension window size (around 600x430px only) when I put it in a web panel. It's not responsive as an HTML page when I try to resize the web panel window.

When I open the pop-up URL in a standard tab (chrome-extension://ghmbeldphafepmbegfdlkpapadhbakde/popup.html#/), I can surely see that it fits the viewport very well; it maximizes the space just fine. But when I add it as a web panel, it's not scaling well anymore.

I'm pretty sure this is a vivaldi issue. I already tried some web panel settings like separate width and switching to desktop version or floating panel and nothing fixed.

Please see screenshots (the first image is when opened in a new tab, the 2nd image is the web panel view). Thank you.

