Currently if the Windows Web Panel is set to sort by Title the order of items within the list faithfully arrange themselves precisely that way but the result is Window and Workspace items are intermingled, and the Window items constantly jump around within the list depending on the title of the tab open at any given time; they never stay long in the same place in the list.

The above behavior means the user is repeatedly making effort to find and Window item in the list. This introduces an unnecessary cerebral load due to the effort (and time) required to regularly reorient oneself to the changing order of the list.

To simplify the situation vastly I suggest the Window and Workspace elements be grouped separately in the panel. All windows should be listed first (sorted by title) in a group at the top of the panel - as is the case when the Sort Order is manual - followed by all workspaces (sorted by name) and listed in a group in the lower section of the panel.

Such a separation of the two different items would make it so much easier to keep track of everything in the list.

Going back further, fundamentally, Window and Workspace item aren't the same type of items so they shouldn't be mixed together in a list. Mixing dissimilar items causes confusion.