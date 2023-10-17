Completely Exasperated with Vivaldi Mail.
-
PaulBMiller55
I'm just a homer user, relatively non-techy, and just want a mail client that works. So often now, I'm getting IMAP connections errors and Socket Time-out errors that I'm on the verge of giving up with it and finding a client that does the basics, and importantly works. All I want is for it to receive and send emails without any fuss. Is that too much to ask? Checking out eM-Client at the moment and may switch to using that.
-
@PaulBMiller55 Without knowing the mail provider and the exact error you have is really hard to even try to understand where the issue may lie, if any. eMClient free handle a max of two accounts.
-
mib3berlin
@PaulBMiller55
Hi, these error messages are from the server, I use the mail client with 5 mail accounts and Yahoo send these messages often, other provider does not.
Other mail clients simply doesn't show this errors, ignore it if it work.
Cheers, mib
-
PaulBMiller55
I have also had 'could not open socket. DNS resolution failed ' I am using a Gmail account. As above, the IMAP Connection Error usually has 'server timed out' or something similar after it. Today, these errors have been constant on both my PC and laptop.
-
mib3berlin
@PaulBMiller55
I have this errors all the time, as I mentioned, the server send this:
21:19:35.903 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 0ms. 21:19:35.903 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 1ms. 21:19:35.903 info [Mail - startup] onOnline event fired 21:19:50.787 info [Mail - counters] updateCounters took 6ms. 21:56:03.252 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly! 22:06:45.841 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly! 22:19:43.495 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly! 22:25:00.858 error [Mail - [email protected]] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
I hope a mail developer steps by here to clear this up.
Cheers, mib
-
edwardp Ambassador
@PaulBMiller55 A DNS error (meaning it cannot find the web site/server address) is on your Internet provider's side, not with Vivaldi.
In Vivaldi, you change the DNS provider it uses, by going to chrome://settings/security, go to Use Secure DNS and change the default to one of the entries in the pull-down list, or add a custom DNS such as Quad9.
I can confirm what @mib3berlin stated above regarding the socket errors coming from Yahoo.
-
mikeyb2001
i think yahoo actually charges for pop3/IMAP access last i checked
-
edwardp Ambassador
@mikeyb2001 Originally, they did. It eventually became free.
-
@mikeyb2001 said in Completely Exasperated with Vivaldi Mail.:
i think yahoo actually charges for pop3/IMAP access last i checked
No, my wife's 20+year-old Yahoo! account is still being POPped to our 10+year-old desktop PC for backup every month...
Edit: and a few months ago I included IMAP when setting up her Vivaldi profile on a new laptop, so that's free as well.
@edwardp if Yahoo! ever charged for this it must have been limited to certain users or regions; my wife has always been able to use an external mail client - first Outlook Express, then Opera, then Thunderbird and now Vivaldi. (Unless for a couple of years I set up Mail2Web for her like I did for my OperaMail account - don't think so, though...)
-
edwardp Ambassador
@mossman said in Completely Exasperated with Vivaldi Mail.:
@edwardp if Yahoo! ever charged for this it must have been limited to certain users or regions; my wife has always been able to use an external mail client - first Outlook Express, then Opera, then Thunderbird and now Vivaldi. (Unless for a couple of years I set up Mail2Web for her like I did for my OperaMail account - don't think so, though...)
My Yahoo account goes back to 1999 and they charged for access via third-party-client back then. I don't recall exactly when it became free.
-
I may be misremembering part of this. I've used Yahoo as one of my mail handlers since, well, for over 25 years (confirmed that with Yahoo) and I was one of the first (thousand) to 'come on board'. Initially, as I remember, there was no 'remote mail' it was all on line. Then various mail readers (lost the correct word) came along and Yahoo and Hotmail were both able to be accessed remotely.
Shortly thereafter, and I'm guessing 2005, Yahoo came out with Yahoo Mail+ as a subscription service to allow access by POP3 and I'm not sure about IMAP. Yahoo Mail+ still exists as a subscription but serves different and additional services (spam trapping, alternative addresses, etc)
-
This post is deleted!