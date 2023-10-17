@mikeyb2001 said in Completely Exasperated with Vivaldi Mail.:

i think yahoo actually charges for pop3/IMAP access last i checked

No, my wife's 20+year-old Yahoo! account is still being POPped to our 10+year-old desktop PC for backup every month...

Edit: and a few months ago I included IMAP when setting up her Vivaldi profile on a new laptop, so that's free as well.

@edwardp if Yahoo! ever charged for this it must have been limited to certain users or regions; my wife has always been able to use an external mail client - first Outlook Express, then Opera, then Thunderbird and now Vivaldi. (Unless for a couple of years I set up Mail2Web for her like I did for my OperaMail account - don't think so, though...)