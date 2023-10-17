OK, so after doing some poking around, the answer is:

$HOME/.config/vivaldi/<profile dir>/Preferences

This appears to be an unformatted json file that contains non-default preferences. Specifically for the navigation toolbar, here's an example of what it looks like:

"toolbars": { "navigation": [ "PanelToggle", "AccountButton", "WorkspaceButton", "Divider", "Back", "Forward", "Reload", "Home", "FlexibleSpacer", "AddressField", "SearchField", "DownloadButton", "Extensions", "FlexibleSpacer" ], "panel": [ "PanelBookmarks", "PanelReadingList", "PanelDownloads", "PanelHistory", "PanelNotes", "PanelTranslate", "PanelWindow", "PanelMail", "PanelCalendar", "PanelTasks", "PanelFeeds", "PanelContacts", "WEBPANEL_ckmam0bsw00002y5xoafpww5i", "WEBPANEL_ckn7fhhqx0000hc2roo8jshm4", "PanelWeb", "FlexibleSpacer", "Settings" ] },

Near as I can tell, no preferences will be included here unless you change things from the default setup. The navigation[] section, for example, didn't exist until I modified the navigation toolbar from the default via the vivaldi GUI.

Since I want the exact same navigation toolbar no matter what profile/machine I'm using, I've put the navigation key value into a standalone JSON file. Then, via jq, I can modify the Preferences file quite easily with:

jq --argjson navigation "$(cat ./my_navigation.json)" '.vivaldi.toolbars.navigation = $navigation' ~/.config/vivaldi/<profile dir>/Preferences >> newPreferences

I'll eventually wrap this into a script that safely backs up the existing Preferences file before mv'ing newPreferences into place, but hopefully this post helps someone else wanting to do the same thing. It's significantly more efficient and portable than just brute-force copying entire directories around.

Misc. other notes: When I was poking around the Preferences file, I formatted it in VS Code to make it easier to read. vivaldi happily reads that file back in the next time you launch the browser, but it will remove all formatting and reduce it back to a single line Preferences file. Just FYI. Also, consider this "lightly tested", which means it works on the two Arch linux machines I have access to, but I haven't tested it beyond that. ymmv.

Lastly, there are a TON of other preferences in that file and I suspect that's where the majority of prefs are set. It would be wonderful if a mod/developer could provide some confirmation and maybe also explain why this file isn't synchronized as part of vivaldi sync as-is?