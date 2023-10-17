We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
YouTube feed fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.27
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot we have YouTube feed fixes, performance improvements for those with lots of bookmarks, and a handy crash fix.
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
2nd updated
3rd done!
[Bookmarks] Shrink the Bookmarks file for existing users – move thumbnails to file (VB-100455)
perfect
.25 -> .27:
DoctorG Ambassador
The best fix IMHO:
[Bookmarks] Shrink the Bookmarks file for existing users – move thumbnails to file (VB-100455)
As stated just before the last SS was closed, I tracked my issue
VB-100769to having animations selected in Chromium 118. Hopefully someone is able to reproduce this
When did this package exceed 100MB? It's now almost 110. I remember when Opera was below 10MB, and still had even more features...
Aaron Translator
OK! a New blog excerpt published (for some of my lazy friends).
DoctorG Ambassador
Same did i on my german blog
@senja sigh
@derDay said in More address field configuration possiblities – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3160.25:
is this a known bug? search via
ctrl + ffor any string (for example possi in this thread). close the searchfield. go to another website at the same tab (or go back and for) and search for the same string via
F3: zero results are shown, but if you hit another time
F3the results are shown
Win10 22H2
because same error still occur I reported it: VB-100776
@derDay said in Fixed macOS menus / Direct Match – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3152.3:
there's a weird behavior: in any global mail folder show the date header, if you want to reduce the width of this date column, the width of the subject column is changed
can anyone confirm or is this a known bug?
Win10 22H2
ok, I found out, that the date column has a minimum width. if you put the date column in front (almost left), then the described behavior happens.
Is this intended or should I report it?
@mib2berlin fyi
@npro great indeed, and the VivaldiThumbnails\ dir now have the phisical files (jpg or png) instead of being encoded as text, which should even reduce the disk occupation.
-
In testing @Pathduck and I got my old bookmark file down from 1.1GB to about 17MB.
So the bookmark file size reduction can be significant.
Combined with the bookmark update in the previous snapshot, this really improves how bookmarks are handled and the issues (memory use, delays adding bookmarks and crashes in the most extreme case) that it could cause.
I was also getting the crash related to opening private windows that is listed as fixed, so this snapshot has really smoothed things out for me.
mib3berlin
@derDay
Hi, one have to enable Vertical Wide and move the column, you can report this but i guess it will not get a high priority.
But I can confirm this error.
Cheers, mib
3160.25 -> 3160.27
Only the build number went up, huh? Perhaps a RC is on the horizon...
@AltCode
probably the right news for you
https://vivaldi.com/blog/where-does-vivaldi-browser-get-its-version-number-from/
-
Fix the vivaldi internal detection by youtube !
@ugly yes it isn't that aggressive as that
jqcommand (it missed some old thumbnails from the years '19-'21, so I have to delete them manually), but I'm fine with the current reduction as a) it's official b) it doesn't wipe out my custom Speed Dial thumbnails like
jqwas doing