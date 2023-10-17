We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mail Notification settings per mail account, not globally for all accounts
-
alexanderyl
Windows 10, Vivaldi Desktop, Mail.
Mail Notification settings per mail account, not globally for all accounts.
Usecase:
Mail Notification enabled for a work mail,
Mail Notification disabled for a personal mail, etc.