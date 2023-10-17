We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Close tab sends me to another workspace
-
My settings are so that, when I close a tab, the tab at the left is focused.
But sometimes when I close a tab, it displays a tab from another workspace instead of one of the remaining tabs of my current workspace.
The current workspace remains the current workspace, but the tab content from another workspace is now shown.
It can be especially troublesome when you are sharing your screen, closing a tab from a professional workspace and that it suddenly displays a tab from your personal workspace, like the photos of your last holidays by the sea with your children.
I think I will go back to using sessions, as before, maybe...
-
Here is my tabs setup (I highlight in bold what I think may have an effect on this bug):
Tabs
- New Tab Page: Start Page
- New Tab Position: After Active Tab
- Duplicated Tab Position: Next to Original Tab
- Close Tab Activation: Activate Left in Tab Order
Tab Features
- Tab Cycling: Cycle in Tab Order
I guess this bug could happen when I am closing a tab that was moved from a workspace to another, maybe?
-
mikeyb2001
what was the tab's orignal position that was closed maybe try keeping 1 extra tab with your homepage open in the current workspace see if that helps