My settings are so that, when I close a tab, the tab at the left is focused.

But sometimes when I close a tab, it displays a tab from another workspace instead of one of the remaining tabs of my current workspace.

The current workspace remains the current workspace, but the tab content from another workspace is now shown.

It can be especially troublesome when you are sharing your screen, closing a tab from a professional workspace and that it suddenly displays a tab from your personal workspace, like the photos of your last holidays by the sea with your children.

I think I will go back to using sessions, as before, maybe...