New [first] account created two other accounts?
After registering my first [imap] email adress in Vivaldi Mail, two other 'accounts' appeared having email adresses I own but had NOT registered. I can not edit or delete these 'accounts', they appear under the heading 'All Accounts' but do not feature in the accounts list in mail settiongs. Are these folders?
Here a snapshot, the first two bocks under All Accounts are the accounts or folders in question [adresses blanked out].
