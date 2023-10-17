We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Adress Bar from Top to Bottom
MjSmith363
Hi guys,
First think I noticed is the top Adress bar in comparing to the safari bowser. The workflow is much better with it at the bottom.
In case you use only one hand to browse its the only possible way.
Is there a option planed to switch it for personal preference?
For now I can’t switch because it become a must have for me ( small hands / big phone thing ).
Best greets
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Yes, like on Android, an option to move the Address Bar to the bottom will be added to Vivaldi on iOS as well.
You can upvote and follow the feature request on https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/88642/move-url-bar-to-bottom-ios.
MjSmith363
By a simply Thumbs Up you mean or is there an other solution to do it?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Yes, to upvote a feature request, click on the thumbs up button on the first post.