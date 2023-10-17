We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi for iOS beta news
For those of us who are on the iOS mailing list there was a message today that Vivaldi is opening a new batch of slots for the iOS beta. You have to access a link they sent you at a precise time on Friday, so watch out for that. The beta slots fill up fast.
The better news is that they say they are "really close" to releasing a public version.
No need to wait.
The public release took place September 28:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-browser-launches-on-ios/
And Snapshot was announced October 12:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/ios/first-vivaldi-ios-snapshot-3159-4/
So Vivaldi is open to all.
