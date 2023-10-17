We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Videos that were saved to workspaces simply disappeared.
I was making a compilation of videos about personal development and now they're all gone. Could it be a cache issue? What hapenned?
@docarmo
Hi, you meant you create a workspace, add some tabs with videos and restart Vivaldi?
Is the setting "Last Session" enabled in Settings > General?
It is the sense of workspaces to be saved until you delete them manually.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Not exactly. I had added several videos and left them in the workspace to watch in a week, so I didn't have the tabs in use. However, when I go to the workspaces section it is empty, just with the speed dial tab
@docarmo
Hm, it doesn't matter if you use it they should always survive.
What is about the setting I ask for?
@mib3berlin Last Session is actived
@docarmo
I am sorry, I have no idea why this happen for you.
Tabs in workspaces never disappear, even if I don't touch them for several days.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin That´s ok, I will find a way to solve this. Thank you for taking the time to respond to me