We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Delete my blog
-
stevefrommhold
I have been trying to create a blog. I have no experience. Now the blog is messy and not nice. How can I delete my blog. Please explain me exactly, I am very new.
Thank you very much.
-
If you delete your blog the link you selected will become unusable fyi. Otherwise if you still want to delete it log into your blog dashboard, click tools. Then at the bottom of the list there should be a "Delete Blog button" See image below:
-
stevefrommhold
@Enadasa
Thanks for the advice