How to set the retention period of the session
Does anyone know how to set the session retention period for the experimental function?
I remember being asked about the retention period somewhere before turning on the session from the experimental function and adding the session panel in the past.
But after that, I can't find a screen where I can set the storage period even if I look for it.
In fact, I am saved every hour and at the time of closing the browser, but some people say that it is only saved once every 6h.
Environment:
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2428)
DoctorG Ambassador
@ppgm Sessions are saved in Session Panel every hour and after exit, you can not set a value.