Does anyone know how to set the session retention period for the experimental function?

I remember being asked about the retention period somewhere before turning on the session from the experimental function and adding the session panel in the past.

But after that, I can't find a screen where I can set the storage period even if I look for it.

In fact, I am saved every hour and at the time of closing the browser, but some people say that it is only saved once every 6h.

Environment:

Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.58 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS: Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.2428)