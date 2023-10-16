We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
New Desktop version?
Not exactly sure where to post this, so I'll try here. I began being notified earlier today that there is a new Stable update available for Vivaldi Desktop, but in checking the "Desktop" page ( https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/ ), there's no detailed entry referencing the changes made in the new version 6.2.3105.58 listed on that page under "Get the latest version of Vivaldi". I'm guessing it's only a chromium update, but it's odd to not see an accompanying explanation on the Desktop blog page. I normally study the changes listed in those blog entries before committing my system to a new update.
mib3berlin
@Blackbird
Hi, the information about changes are in the update block post:
Update for Vivaldi 6.2 (7)
For example.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Hmm. The date for that update note was 6 October, and I was already aware of that note from 6 October, but had elected not to download it yet as being too minor. Today, my system suddenly received a Vivaldi new-update notification, and I navigated to the Desktop blog to check out what it was. In seeing only the 6 October note, I became baffled as to why there wasn't a 16 October note as well. Apparently, the last update was indeed the 6 October one and my latest update alert was spurious (for reasons unknown).
It would certainly help if the actual full version number (in this case, 6.2.3105.58) was listed somewhere directly in the blog notes next to the change logs so that this kind of thing could be sorted more easily.
In any case, thanks for the information that helped by figure out what has happened.
mib3berlin
@Blackbird
You are welcome.
The request of the exact version number in the block is very old but never happen, I have no idea why.
You can see the last one in the download section but you never know on which update you are, 2 or 5?
Cheers, mib