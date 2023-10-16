We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi is good, but it needs serious optimization
Vivaldi looks like a very good browser. It has a lot of features and the greatest customization I've seen in a browser.
However, the reason it is impossible to use it is its resource consumption. It is REALLY slow compared to almost any current browser. Its ram and cpu consumption is even higher than chrome and it is impossible to use it on a laptop without it consuming all the battery.
Recently, I did a test between vivaldi and other browsers like edge, chrome, opera and brave. In the test I installed in all browsers the same extensions and opened the same pages as well (like youtube, reddit, google, twitter, pinterest, wikipedia, etc).
The result was that vivaldi consumed about 150mb - 200 mb more than the other browsers. In addition, it was too slow, while the other browsers were running smoothly.
The developers of vivaldi REALLY need to optimize this browser. All they do is add more and more stuff to the browser that slows it down.
I would like to use vivaldi as my main browser because of all the features it has and its customization, but it is just impossible.
OakdaleFTL
@maithkano said in Vivaldi is good, but it needs serious optimization:
The result was that vivaldi consumed about 150mb - 200 mb more than the other browsers.
That amount of memory is inconsequential!
But you went on to say
In addition, it was too slow, while the other browsers were running smoothly.
I assume you mean bare bones browsing is what you prefer. (Nothing wrong with that! I tried the newish DDG browser, which within a week deprecated my OS... ) Sure, I too would like fast browsing — but if getting the fastest means getting a bare bones experience, I'll pass. I do many different things on the net, most via a browser, and I appreciate a program that I can customize to suit my needs.
And for quite some time now (...since 3.7) Vivaldi has provided the means. For me.
Your milage may vary.
But since you don't really say where you're going, or why, it's hard to understand your reason for posting...
