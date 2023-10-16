We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi Browser App Size
nadsdlonyer
I been using the browser since the release on iOS. I did noticed on my iPhone and iPad the size of the Vivaldi app keep increasing everyday. I tried deleting all the history in the browser, restarted the devices. Nothing changes. I take few screenshots on different days to show the size increase. I don't know what causes this or what stored on Documents & Data. I'd be happy to see it will be fixed soon.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The bug is being fixed.