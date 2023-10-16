We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
ad blocker on youtube?
-
workaround?
-
Pesala Ambassador
History Back, History Forward to hide the ads. Make a Command Chain to do both with a short delay between the commands. Assign it to a mouse gesture like GestureLeft, GestureRight.
-
Or use Adguard extension
-
@Pesala said in ad blocker on youtube?:
History Back, History Forward to hide the ads. Make a Command Chain to do both with a short delay between the commands. Assign it to a mouse gesture like GestureLeft, GestureRight.
I didnt get, it doesnt work, just shows all the time new AD.
-
@jtwillert There is another thread about this topic.
You'll find a solution from @Catweazle.
I'm using the fine uBlock Origin extension, and @Catweazle s lists are working there too.
-
-
Please discuss in the linked thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91036/youtube-trialling-new-ad-blocking/