Remember Mobile/Desktop View
Dharumanyo2
Is there a way for Vivaldi to remember which sites have been manually changed from the default content setting? I like to use the desktop view for most websites on iPadOS, but some websites work better in mobile view. So it would be good to be able to set some sites to always open in mobile view and others to always open in desktop view.