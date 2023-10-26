Solved Vivaldi patented?
stardepp Translator
Does the Vivaldi team use patents to protect its very valuable and unique features?
@stardepp Vivaldi copyrights its proprietary software.
Thot Translator
I think if you patent something, let patent it, it will cost a lot, starting with official fees. How should this high expenditure be managed by a small company, especially since patent law would also have to be renewed every 10 years.
@Ayespy, apart Copyright is valid at least for 70 Years
greybeard Ambassador
Also depending on jurisdiction you must provide all documentation and plans for your patent. And these documents are all available to the public.
Much safer to use Copyright laws to protect your assets.