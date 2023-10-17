We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Solved Vivaldi patente?
-
stardepp Translator
Does the Vivaldi team use patents to protect its very valuable and unique features?
-
@stardepp Vivaldi copyrights its proprietary software.
-
Thot Translator
I think if you patent something, let patent it, it will cost a lot, starting with official fees. How should this high expenditure be managed by a small company, especially since patent law would also have to be renewed every 10 years.
-
-
@Ayespy, apart Copyright is valid at least for 70 Years
-
-