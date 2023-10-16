We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Logged out from all sites
Why am i logged out from all sites i visit each day or multiple times a day each and every time when i close Vivaldi? Is really frustrating and i've tried everything! And i mean EVERYTHING! Accept all cookies, keep history forever, etc! This doesn't happend never before with other browsers and i'm thinking to go back to Opera! Is so annoying!
@DanaMulder said in Logged out from all sites:
i've tried everything!
exacly what did you try?
Do you clear cookies from Vivaldi or with an external program? Because when you are asked to log in means there is no more cookie telling you're already logged in
@iAN-CooG yes, i clean with an external program, always did, never happend this with another browser, only with Vivaldi, which is really frustrating!
@DoctorG well, i would enjoy using Vivaldi but as i said in my previous messages, is frustrating when i am logged out from the sites that i visit multiple times a day! Passwords are stored but the browser keeps logging me out and yes, i clean with an external program my history, i always did and this is not happend with other browsers! I seriously reconsider the option to go back to Opera!
DoctorG Ambassador
@DanaMulder said in Logged out from all sites:
yes, i clean with an external program my history
Which program is this?
@DanaMulder said in Logged out from all sites:
is frustrating when i am logged out from the sites that i visit multiple times a day
Did you used accidentally Private Window mode?
@DoctorG no, i don't use private window mode never! i clean with wise disk cleaner and none of my other browsers log me out, except Vivaldi!
@DanaMulder said in Logged out from all sites:
i clean with wise disk cleaner
Stop doing so and see if it helps. If so, then we can tell that program is not compatible with Vivaldi.