Hey gang, I'm just jumping onto Vivaldi to check it out.

I'm having trouble with opening and closing the panel... I don't want it visible all the time, only when I need it.

In Opera I can move my mouse to the side of the screen to automatically open the panel/side bar and move it away to close the panel.

My understanding is that the Floating Panel setting in Vivaldi should do the same thing...? It does nothing as far as I can tell and I'm unsure if its operation is just really opaque, I'm missing something, or it's not working right.

If it matters, I'm on an M1 MBP running Sonoma.

Any help would be appreciated!