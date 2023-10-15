We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Floating panel setting seems to do nothing at all
-
Hey gang, I'm just jumping onto Vivaldi to check it out.
I'm having trouble with opening and closing the panel... I don't want it visible all the time, only when I need it.
In Opera I can move my mouse to the side of the screen to automatically open the panel/side bar and move it away to close the panel.
My understanding is that the Floating Panel setting in Vivaldi should do the same thing...? It does nothing as far as I can tell and I'm unsure if its operation is just really opaque, I'm missing something, or it's not working right.
If it matters, I'm on an M1 MBP running Sonoma.
Any help would be appreciated!
-
That is not how Vivaldi's "Floating Panel" works - here it "floats" over the page(tab contents).
See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/panels/#Floating_panel:~:text=to the Panel.-,Floating panel,-The Floating Panel
-
@TbGbe yeah, this part: "In addition, you can enable Auto-close Floating panel. With this switched on, the panel will close when the mouse is moved away from the panel area."
That makes it sound like the feature does what I want it to. Does it not?
If so, is there any way to get this functionality (I think I saw a CSS based solution in my searching?) or do I just need to use hotkeys or something?
-
@rrsch said in Floating panel setting seems to do nothing at all:
close when the mouse is moved away
I think that should say "close when clicking outside panel" - not simply moving.
-
@TbGbe clicking would be fine for closing the panel. It doesn't perform that function for me either.
https://www.loom.com/share/a6b9a4d14259449b9c1573337478ea11?sid=e7a18431-8ed0-488d-8d4b-0a967dadf813
-
Ok, I see now that the expected behavior is to close the bigger panels that open from the sidebar (seemingly also called 'panel'?)
It looks like these settings won't do what I want. I'm surprised they haven't built this functionality in, they thought about most everything else it seems.
-
@rrsch said in Floating panel setting seems to do nothing at all:
bigger panels that open
Correct.
from the sidebar (seemingly also called 'panel'?)
Not quite - that sidebar is also called the "Panel ToolBar"
This can be closed by F4 (but I guess you know that already).