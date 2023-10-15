We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Menu icon shifted down
The menu icon is shifted down, happens only with Native Window option enabled and when not maximized
EDIT: The icon is not shifted, it's parent is stretched to the bottom, becoming a square
Still broken with unticked "Remove Tab spacing in Maximized Windows"
Slightly broken with UI zoom >100%, but at least it is centered vertically.