@Hadden89 Indeed. But the reason I don't use that feature too much in Outlook or previously in Lotus Notes is that I need to hunt down the message I have just sent and then set the flag. In that case I can just as well give it a standard label, which is already possible in Vivaldi. Better have a way to add the reminder as we send the email like the Thunderbird addon does it.

For incoming mails, the "remind me in x time" option Outlook uses is certainly nice, but I for one would rather snooze emails so they disappear from Unread for a while, fits my workflow in Vivaldi better (almost the same thing). Note that other clients like Mailbird can also snooze emails.

Overall, finding ways to combine the different features Vivaldi offers - in particular mail, calendar and tasks - in nicely integrated ways would set it apart.