Reply Monitor
Several people have asked for read receipts in this forum, which I think are terrible. I came across a post on Mastodon asking for apps that support some sort of reply monitor - link to Thunderbird addon
I imagine this would be a possible feature for Vivaldi mail - have some filter that shows emails that still wait for an answer. There are several ways to implement this, using labels or tasks associated with the corresponding emails.
@WildEnte Something similar to Follow Up Flags ?
FreeRaider
@Hadden89 said in Reply Monitor:
@WildEnte Something similar to Follow Up Flags ?
I don't see that option when I'm writing a e-mail in vivaldi mail.
@Hadden89 Indeed. But the reason I don't use that feature too much in Outlook or previously in Lotus Notes is that I need to hunt down the message I have just sent and then set the flag. In that case I can just as well give it a standard label, which is already possible in Vivaldi. Better have a way to add the reminder as we send the email like the Thunderbird addon does it.
For incoming mails, the "remind me in x time" option Outlook uses is certainly nice, but I for one would rather snooze emails so they disappear from Unread for a while, fits my workflow in Vivaldi better (almost the same thing). Note that other clients like Mailbird can also snooze emails.
Overall, finding ways to combine the different features Vivaldi offers - in particular mail, calendar and tasks - in nicely integrated ways would set it apart.
@FreeRaider I don't think it exists.
@WildEnte In Outlook is mostly a temporary flag. I use it sometimes at work. I think in M3 world is more suitable as a task.