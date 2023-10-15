We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Dark Reader extension does not work export settings
VladimirFomin90
OS: Ubuntu 22.04; VIvaldi version 6.2.3105.58, Dark Reader version 4.9.67
Import works, but export doesn't work
@VladimirFomin90 yes, export does not work with latest snapshot 6.4.3160.25 either, works when passed the
--disable-vivaldiparameter (always in a new profile), so it should be a Vivaldi UI issue. You may report it here https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/ or to the extension's author, then they can talk to each other.