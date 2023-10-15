We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
大多數論壇型網站無法捲動頁面(Content Security Policy)
NebulosaCat
如題，開啟F12之後會看到錯誤是因為CSP引起的
Refused to execute inline script because it violates the following Content Security Policy directive
試過把uBlock Origin、Privacy Badger和ADG都關了，不過似乎依舊沒有用
應該也不是DNS過濾的問題(這個問題只在Vivaldi上發生，Chrome和Edge皆不會發生)
裝置偽裝在Vivaldi中試過Vivaldi和Chrome都無效，所以可能也不是網站相容性問題...?
有人遇過一樣的狀況嗎
Aaron Translator
我这里没有