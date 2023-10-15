We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Feed Items Do Not Show As Mail Badge Items
-
VulpesInculta
One of the reasons I don't use Vivaldi's mail system is that Feeds aren't separate from it. Meaning that if it's a brisk news day for the feeds I watch, I never know whether I actually have email or just new Feeds items.
It would be useful if Mail and Feeds were separated so that their item counts are distinct from each other.
-
mib3berlin
@VulpesInculta
Hi, simply disable Feeds in the mail view: