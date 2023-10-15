We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Accounts show warning "no network connection" when clearly everything is fine
-
In Snapshot build 6.4.3160.25 all my mail accounts show a warning, when I hover over the accounts the tooltip says 'no network connection'. The mail status shows a green 'connected' symbol for all these accounts, and when I move mails around, it syncs fine with Thunderbird via IMAP. So the indicator seems to be clearly wrong. Does anyone else see that?
Edit: collapsing and re-expanding the 'all accounts' section has removed the indicator.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@WildEnte said in Accounts show warning "no network connection" when clearly everything is fine:
6.4.3160.25
I checked with my two accounts and could not see such issue.
All fine.
-
mib3berlin
@WildEnte
Hi an yew, I have the same on Opensuse Linux, does not check on Windows.
Work all fine and the warning disappear sometimes, it is time independent, no idea when and why it disappear.
Cheers, mib
-
I'm on Windows. Thanks for checking. This is pretty new, I see this in the current snapshot build
-
@WildEnte What happens with your network connection(s) just prior to this happening?
We are aware of a change in Chromium 118 (supposed to fix problems with network change and offline detection on Windows) that seems (depending on timing or race conditions) to cause an incorrect offline indication for email connections in some cases when there is a network connection change event (VB-100514). That code is supposed to be disabled in .25. (we disabled it a different way a week ago, but the recent chromium update let us use a different method, but we may not be able to test it properly again for some time, since we have not be able to reproduce in dev environments )
We have also made recent internal changes that we think should remove the problem even with the Chromium patch re-enabled, but AFAIK they did not make it into .25.
-
@yngve said in Accounts show warning "no network connection" when clearly everything is fine:
What happens with your network connection(s) just prior to this happening?
I start my laptop
-
@WildEnte Do you have multiple network connections? E.g. wifi + wired, or a VPN?
-
Only wifi. The laptop starts, I start Vivaldi, visit some website or check my email, and I see these exclamation marks. My wifi is pretty stable, no issues with dropped connections as far as I can tell
-
@WildEnte Curious; the previously known cases have always involved a second interface coming online.
Did the wifi come online as, or after, Vivaldi was starting?
You might want to test launching Vivaldi a bit after the Wifi has come online.
-
@WildEnte Hmmm, forgot to ask: By starting do you mean full power on, or open from sleep/hibernation?
-
@yngve Restarted Laptop by going to windows button - restart. Chose Windows in Grup boot manager, logged on. Started Edge, opened some website. Then started Vivaldi. Mail loaded in panel, all accounts said "connecting" and the red exclamation marks are there. Exclamation marks are gone once I collapse and reexpand the all accounts section. It only seems to happen in my main profile - if I start my secondary profile first, no exclamation marks there, but when I then start my main profile, I see them again.
-> maybe something slightly borked with my main profile?
-
@WildEnte That is interesting, and probably eliminates one of the scenarios.
Could you file a bug with more details, please?
-
@yngve VB-100718
-
@WildEnte Thanks
-
Pesala Ambassador
I usually see this message when waking my PC from Sleep. I allow enough time for my modem to connect before waking up the PC. I don't receive other No Internet messages.
-
@Pesala When you sleep the PC connections in the application gets broken, and have to be re-established when waking up.
The Vivaldi.net site seems to keep a connection always open to be notified about updates. And the system seems to have been coded to display a warning immediately when it loses that connection. Maybe it should have waited a few seconds to see if it can't get reconnected?
I don't think what you see is related to the pending issue.