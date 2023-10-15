@WildEnte What happens with your network connection(s) just prior to this happening?

We are aware of a change in Chromium 118 (supposed to fix problems with network change and offline detection on Windows) that seems (depending on timing or race conditions) to cause an incorrect offline indication for email connections in some cases when there is a network connection change event (VB-100514). That code is supposed to be disabled in .25. (we disabled it a different way a week ago, but the recent chromium update let us use a different method, but we may not be able to test it properly again for some time, since we have not be able to reproduce in dev environments )

We have also made recent internal changes that we think should remove the problem even with the Chromium patch re-enabled, but AFAIK they did not make it into .25.