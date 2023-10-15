We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Calendar events keep disappearing
mommainternet
This is at least the third time all my calendar events have disappeared. I tried changing profiles but it still continues to happen. I had two imported calendars one for birthdays and one for holidays. They are no longer there as well. I think this is a great feature and would love to continue to use it but at this point it is unreliable and I use Notion instead. I only use my calendar locally. Just curious if anyone else is experiencing this?
haven't had any events disappearing, but I do have a concern about printing the calendar, which I tried to do on several occasions and could not so I just gave up.