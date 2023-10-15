It would be great if the Reading List feature would save a copy of the page for reading offline until the user chooses to delete it. Like how a podcast app allows the user to download the episode and listen to it later and delete it when the choose to.

A button on the toolbar (or floating semi transparent button) to quickly add the current page to the Reading List would also be very convenient.

This would help eliminate the user's need for a separate Read It Later app/service.