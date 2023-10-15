Hi DoctorG,

I honestly did not think that my question was going to be this complicated since all I wanted is to have the Home Page open up in the background. BTW, can you tell me if the Background is the same as a NEW TAB? I hope someone else have an idea on how to do this because it was very easy to do that when I was using Brave. I don't know why the Developers have to make things harder on us " End Users ". I really don't care for the shortcuts since I feel I should be able to just click on something and have it do what it is supposed to. Do you know how to have other people look at my question please so that maybe someone has the solution? Let me know.

Thank you,

Basem Khawaja