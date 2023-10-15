We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
I would like to know how can I open the Home Page when I click on the icon on the left hand side to open in a new separate tab not in the tab that I have open at that time?
@bkhawaja Just Settings → Tabs → New Tab Page → (*) Homepage
And all tabs opened by + button or Ctrl+T show the Homepage.
Hello DoctorG,
Please look at the screen captures.
@bkhawaja Ah, the House icon, i misunderstood.
You can Shift+Click on the House icon to open in background tab.
An other idea would be to create a command chain with command Homepage, add a user-defined button in address bar and assign the Quick Command Chain to this button.
But i do not know about how to add a user-defined button.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/creating-custom-icon-set/
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/vivaldi-desktop/become-a-command-chain-master-in-vivaldi/
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/63828/command-chain-recipes
Hi DoctorG,
I honestly did not think that my question was going to be this complicated since all I wanted is to have the Home Page open up in the background. BTW, can you tell me if the Background is the same as a NEW TAB? I hope someone else have an idea on how to do this because it was very easy to do that when I was using Brave. I don't know why the Developers have to make things harder on us " End Users ". I really don't care for the shortcuts since I feel I should be able to just click on something and have it do what it is supposed to. Do you know how to have other people look at my question please so that maybe someone has the solution? Let me know.
DoctorG Ambassador
DoctorG,
So there can be many websites that can be opened in the background but they all fall under the main umbrella the " NEWTAB ". Is that correct? the thing is once again I am not crazy about the shortcuts. Thank you anyway,
@bkhawaja Shift+Click on Home button gives you a new background tab which load the Homepage.
But Ctrl+Click on a link or stored bookmark gives you a new background tab which load the linked page or bookmark.