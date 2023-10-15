We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Scaling with text wrapping
When scaling the page, I would like to increase the text, and so that the text is transferred - i.e. It was possible to read it without moving the page from right to left.
@ivamor Text Wrap was requested and seems to be in progress
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32053/text-wrap-text-reflow
mib3berlin
@ivamor
Hi, you can do this with using the scale feature in Vivaldi.
This is 160% scaling:
I have add the setting the the default menu on top.
Cheers, mib
