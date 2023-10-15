Hi there,

is it just me and some novel Android settings or is it really a recent update to the Vivaldi app? But for me a strange bar at the bottom appears on some websites:



When I try to press the arrow on the left or the plus on the right, absolutely nothing happens.

Even worse: This bar covers the bottom part of the pages, which is particularly annoying when there are buttons that you have to confirm.

Any ideas how to desactivate it?

Thanks in advance!

Chipy