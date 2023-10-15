We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Using Wordpress RSS block to show latest posts from Vivaldi Social - Title is broken on every feed item
So I wanted to add a list of my 10-12 latest posts from Vivaldi social. Found a solution by adding the RSS block. To reproduce the issue I am experiencing the following steps must be taken:
- Head over to your vivaldi social profile page. For example (https://social.vivaldi.net/@enadasa) and append a period followed by rss. The link should look similar to this. (https://social.vivaldi.net/@enadasa.rss) Copy this link to your clipboard.
- Head over to your wordpress blog editor at yourblognamehere.vivaldi.net next in the block editor type /rss and press enter. Lastly paste the link you copied from Vivaldi Social into the rss url or link box. Publish your blog to make the changes live and the issue I am experiencing should rear its head. Anyways below is a screenshot of the issue.
As you can see the issue is quite obvious. Due to the mastodon feed not having or needing a title for each post, what I believe is the fallback rss title tag is placed into each and every feed item. I've googled and tried several ways to hide the feed item title but nothing has worked so far. Any help would be appreciated, thanks.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I've created a ticket in our internal bug tracking system. Hopefully a dev can take a look soon.
Thanks @jane-n I should note its only the feed from the mastodon server that this bug is visible. The rss feed from my YouTube channel works perfectly.