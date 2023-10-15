We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to preserve a tab's scroll position.
-
RoofRabbit
Whenever I'm in a tab scrolled downwards a ways and open a link in a new tab, that works fine BUT when I return to the origional tab, it's always returned back to the top of the page and not where I left it. It'd be a great help to me if it'd remember where I was like Firefox does. Any ideas?
-
mib3berlin
@RoofRabbit
Hi, I cant reproduce this with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.58.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
RoofRabbit
@mib3berlin Hi, I'm using the same version (6.2.3105.58) in Mint 21.2. Where it's the most problem for me is when I'm scrolled down a ways in YouTube and right-click on a video to open it in a new tab. When I close it later, the tab I came from is always returned back to the top of the page. I just tried it on a Walmart page and it worked correctly. I guess it's a YouTube error rather than a Vivaldi problem. Your suggestion did help me find that though, thanks!!!
-
mib3berlin
@RoofRabbit
Yes but it happen only for the first tab I open, if I open a second or third tab and go back to the first it does not scroll, strange.
-