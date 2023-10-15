We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to print web page in Vivaldi for Android
I just installed Vivaldi on my new Amazon Fire Tablet, and I cannot seem to find the print function in the browser. Is there a way to print a webpage while using Vivaldi for Android?
Tap the V icon, tap the share icon, tap print. For this to work you need to have set up a print service in Android settings > Printing.
Ensure that your Vivaldi browser is up to date. App developers often add new features and improvements in updates, so make sure you have the latest version installed from the Amazon Appstore or Google Play Store. Share your result after doing this
Also try this as well,.
Open the Vivaldi browser on your Amazon Fire Tablet, tap the three-dot menu icon (usually at the bottom of the screen), and go to "Settings." Look for a "Print" or "Advanced" section within the settings menu to see if there's an option to enable printing or manage printer settings.