Vivaldi on Bookworm 64bit
-
I tried installing on Bookworm 64bit
vivaldi-stable depends on fonts-liberation; however: Package fonts-liberation is not installed. vivaldi-stable depends on libu2f-udev; however: Package libu2f-udev is not installed.
There is a package fonts-liberation but not installed but fonts-liberation2 is
fonts-liberation2/stable,stable,now 2.1.5-1 all [installed] Fonts with the same metrics as Times, Arial and Courier (v2)
-
Synaptic Package Manager might be of some help, if available. Just a suggestion as I use Elementary OS and the only experience with Debian I have is through connecting via ssh to my diy nas.
-
@Milliways said in Vivaldi on Bookworm 64bit:
I tried installing
This sounds like you have tried installing it with
dpkg... I think you should read Debian's manual on how to install packages properly
Well if it tells you that it depends on those 2 packages then you 'd better install them, right?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Milliways run shell (Konsole, Terminal) to fix missing packages with this command:
sudo apt -f install
-
@npro I know how to run dpkg & apt.
My question is WHY does it appear to be using old packages rather than newer defaults.
-
@Milliways said in Vivaldi on Bookworm 64bit:
My question is WHY does it appear to be using old packages rather than newer defaults.
because it's meant to support older Debian editions as well, see "buster".
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Milliways said in Vivaldi on Bookworm 64bit:
WHY does it appear to be using old packages rather than newer defaults.
Perhaps because Chromium and Chrome depends on fonts-liberation.