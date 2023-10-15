We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to block notifications from soyacincau.com
Leisureguy
The title should be "How do I block notifications from soyacincau.com?"
I made the mistake of following a link to https://soyacincau.com [do not click this link!] and ever since I get endless notifications. I turned off notifications (click padlock, turn off notifications, reload), and though they are still turned off, I get notifications anyway. I blocked the site in every way possible, so when I click "cookies & data" from the popup that shows when I click the padlock, I see that the site is not able to save data to my browser.
Is there some way to block this domain altogether?
@Leisureguy Check is that site installed a "service worker"
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals
Leisureguy
I will. I did notice one thing, though: the notification I get is not from the site that I go to when I click the notification (that is, soyacincau.com). Here's the text of the most recent notification:
Waiting for that right 5G experien...
www.malaymail.com
As such, you could have been holding ...
www.malaymail.com was partially blocked, but I went through and blocked it as well as I could.
Leisureguy
@Leisureguy Ha! Good call. I did find malaymail.com as a service worker and de-registered it.
Thank you very much.