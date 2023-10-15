The title should be "How do I block notifications from soyacincau.com?"

I made the mistake of following a link to https://soyacincau.com [do not click this link!] and ever since I get endless notifications. I turned off notifications (click padlock, turn off notifications, reload), and though they are still turned off, I get notifications anyway. I blocked the site in every way possible, so when I click "cookies & data" from the popup that shows when I click the padlock, I see that the site is not able to save data to my browser.

Is there some way to block this domain altogether?