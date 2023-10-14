We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Could one lose the open tabs upon updating the app?
TheAMan006
I'm on a very old version of Vivaldi on Android and primarily use it for the Notes feature only. Recently observed that the notes were syncing to my PC, but the notes added from PC weren't being pulled to the phone. Would love to update the app. The problem is, got 60 tabs open, which would take days to sit down and close... I'm afraid I might lose those open tabs upon updating... How realistic it that, considering mine's a very old version of Vivaldi-android?