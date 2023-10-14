We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How does Vivaldi handle clashing differences in Notes sync
-
TheAMan006
Say, for two devices in sync, both offline, one edits a note's content from one device, then, one edits the same note's content from another device. What would happen when those devices come online and sync? Would the last version, the latest change, be the one to persist? Would both changes be somehow "merged" (the ideal which I hope is the case)?
-
mib3berlin
@TheAMan006
Hi, interesting question, I often edit one note and as result I get two notes. One with the old text and one with the new text.
As sync work additive you should never loose anything, merge would be nice but I guess this is not easy to do so.
In my example it would be wrong also.
Cheers, mib
-
TheAMan006
Hi, i used to be always afraid about it in the back of my head but not anymore, thanks to your clarification. Thanks a ton.
-
mib3berlin
@TheAMan006
I am not sure when it happen but I often change the Vivaldi version from 6.4.3162.12 to 6.4.3164.14 or something and then I have two notes.
They are not hidden, the have even the same name.
Do you have also 1500 stick notes in your room?
-
TheAMan006
@mib3berlin
Lol, yeah, sorry i though that was a dumb question so edited it away :-)... But yeah, regardless, thanks for the consolation. I too have paused updates btw; who knows when something might break, you know, lol.