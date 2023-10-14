Hi guys, hope you are having a good day.

It looks like Vivaldi has A ongoing conflict with edge. Vivaldi has a DMI letter, the letter states that whenever you search up Vivaldi on other browsers (maybe even Vivaldi) Bing will say **not ** to download Vivaldi, and instead download Edge.

Vivaldi also demonstrated that if you download google chrome it will say, "Edge is like Google Chrome, but with the trust of Microsoft".

The DMI letter also states that when you add another browser, like Vivaldi (and others) it will say "Before you Switch" and a button to try to convince you to use Edge.

For me I am on team Vivaldi, What about you?

DMI letter: https://vivaldi.com/wp-content/uploads/Vivaldi-Open-Letter-Microsoft-DMA-Comp.pdf

Enjoy Vivaldi (Not Edge)

@jeremyyellow