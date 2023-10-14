We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi's Conflict with Microsoft edge (They might sue Edge)
jeremyyellow
Hi guys, hope you are having a good day.
It looks like Vivaldi has A ongoing conflict with edge. Vivaldi has a DMI letter, the letter states that whenever you search up Vivaldi on other browsers (maybe even Vivaldi) Bing will say **not ** to download Vivaldi, and instead download Edge.
Vivaldi also demonstrated that if you download google chrome it will say, "Edge is like Google Chrome, but with the trust of Microsoft".
The DMI letter also states that when you add another browser, like Vivaldi (and others) it will say "Before you Switch" and a button to try to convince you to use Edge.
For me I am on team Vivaldi, What about you?
DMI letter: https://vivaldi.com/wp-content/uploads/Vivaldi-Open-Letter-Microsoft-DMA-Comp.pdf
Enjoy Vivaldi (Not Edge)
jeremyyellow
Sorry it is not DMI it is DMA. Also, Please comment.
DapperPop5475
I don't know. It seems like a tempest in a tea pot to me. Big deal. Are people really that weak minded that they can't simply ignore the Edge and/or Bing marketing message and continue on down to the information they seek? I know it wouldn't influence me one way or the other.
Pesala Ambassador
@DapperPop5475 You are already a Vivaldi user. Try to see it from the POV of someone who has never used Vivaldi, but heard a recommendation from somewhere.
Vivaldi’s competitors are spreading F.U.D.
You can edit your posts on this forum using the three vertical dots icon. There is no need to post a correction.
jeremyyellow
@Pesala Thank you for Understanding.
jeremyyellow
ok thanks for letting me know
