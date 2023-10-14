We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Syncronisation not work docs excel microsoft oneline
-
Ratatofsky
Good morning
When I open an Excel document shared online and I make changes to this document, it is not saved in the Microsoft drive, the synchronization does not take place whereas with all other browsers it works perfectly.
How to do ?
THANKS
-
@Ratatofsky Is the vivaldi adblocker on? Maybe is locking some resources need by syncronization.