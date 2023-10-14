I got my Vivaldi to crash on launch and there's no way to fix it.

I set it to be the default ios browser and made it ask to start in private mode when launched by the system search.

The last thing I did was clicking into a site in the search results page. I don't remember what the site was. I can't launch the app at all now. I see the speed dial at startup and then it crashes.

My concern is whether the Vivaldi team is able to receive my crash data to fix this? I don't see anything to indicate crash data is being sent to apple or anywhere.

My secondary concern is whether there's a "safe mode" that allows me to launch a lean Vivaldi profile or at least without the last opened tab that might have caused the crash.

Should I remove and install Vivaldi again?

I see an Android app thread saying that sync might be responsible for a crash, but that's from 2022.

I can also wait for the next version to see if it gets fixed. I hope the Vivaldi team is able to receive my crash data.