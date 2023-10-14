We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Crash on launch
I got my Vivaldi to crash on launch and there's no way to fix it.
I set it to be the default ios browser and made it ask to start in private mode when launched by the system search.
The last thing I did was clicking into a site in the search results page. I don't remember what the site was. I can't launch the app at all now. I see the speed dial at startup and then it crashes.
My concern is whether the Vivaldi team is able to receive my crash data to fix this? I don't see anything to indicate crash data is being sent to apple or anywhere.
My secondary concern is whether there's a "safe mode" that allows me to launch a lean Vivaldi profile or at least without the last opened tab that might have caused the crash.
Should I remove and install Vivaldi again?
I see an Android app thread saying that sync might be responsible for a crash, but that's from 2022.
I can also wait for the next version to see if it gets fixed. I hope the Vivaldi team is able to receive my crash data.
Funny, the same thing happened to me today, on windows though. Long story short- what helped me was doing what is written here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10388/refreshing-or-cleaning-your-profile
Except on step 5 I simply deleted new default folder and renamed my old profile folder back and everything worked as before. Don`t know if this will help you on iOS, but good luck!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Fangsta said in Crash on launch:
This crash is not know to us, so we have a few questions.
Which Vivaldi version are you on (see Settings > About Vivaldi)?
Where did you enable this?
... and made it ask to start in private mode when launched by the system search.
- Could you try, whether you can reproduce the issue in the Snapshot version of Vivaldi? It's on TestFlight, so if you can reproduce it there, you can also report it to our devs via TestFlight.
Install the Snapshot from: https://testflight.apple.com/join/RHz7zTUB.
