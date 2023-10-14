We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Problem browsing folders in Speed-Dial
-
unable to navigate between folders as bookmarks are empty
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.25, but this happens since 6.4 version
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ilprof Which Linux Desktop?
Which Linux version?
Which Vivaldi theme?
Do you use Vivaldi Sync?
-
@ilprof I tested my Ubuntu 22 LTS GNOME and could not see such empty bookmarks.
-
@ilprof yes, supposedly it was fixed already in an internal build 15 days ago but apparently it's not, mib3berlin should know more.
@mib3berlin said in Return of the big changelog – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3149.7:
@npro
I can reproduce this in a used profile, please report.
EDIT: Cant reproduce this with an internal 6.4 build, please wait for the next sanpshot.
-
@npro Which bug report number? Had you reported this?
-
@DoctorG no, because mib3berlin has said to wait, because supposedly it was (to be) fixed.
-
[BUG]: Fresh profile, drag 2 SD tiles onto 1 other to create a SD folder with 3 tiles, click the folder, watch blank thumbnails
What is a SD tile? May be we have different wording with UI elements or methods.
I do not know how to check.
Be so kind to explain. I like to check in current internal 6.4.3162.
-
@DoctorG SD is long known for Speed Dial
-
@npro SD tile?
-
@DoctorG yes love, it's called like that since the Opera Presto days, "kacheln" in german
-
@npro I tried with 6.4.3160.25 Debian 12 KDE.
Had a Speed Dial with 6 thumbs, dragged 2 onto 1 to create a new folder folder, clicked on this new folder, SD with folder is shown and the thumbs are not empty.
Did i misunderstood?
-
@DoctorG said in Problem browsing folders in Speed-Dial:
Did i misunderstood?
No, but apparently it happens to me, OP and previously to mib3berlin
here's a gif from a Debian 12 KDE VM:
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@npro Ah, ok. I will try with predifined SD thumbs now.
Works for me Debian 12 KDE Plasma.
Operating System: Debian GNU/Linux 12 KDE Plasma Version: 5.27.5 KDE Frameworks Version: 5.103.0 Qt Version: 5.15.8 Kernel Version: 6.1.0-13-amd64 (64-bit) Graphics Platform: X11
Same on Wayland!
-
@DoctorG maybe some subtle action is missing for what it triggers it, (in this example I only used 1 dragged tile, then clicked in the middle space to leave the naming of the folder) I'll try to reproduce it in another way.
-
@npro said in Problem browsing folders in Speed-Dial:
(in this example I only used 1 dragged tile, then clicked in the middle space to leave the naming of the folder
I tried on Kubuntu 22 LTS and could not reproduce your issue.
Operating System: Kubuntu 22.04 KDE Plasma Version: 5.24.7 KDE Frameworks Version: 5.92.0 Qt Version: 5.15.3 Kernel Version: 6.2.0-34-generic (64-bit) Graphics Platform: X11
-
@DoctorG I tried it a couple of times more, some times it is blank, some times it is ok, I think it should be a timing issue with the renderer or something, will return to it later in the weekend.
-
mib3berlin
@npro @DoctorG @ilprof
I can reproduce this with the latest snapshot and an internal build but it is random.
Sometimes a sub folder shows empty SD or the SD main page shows this if I close all tabs.
Open a new tab solve this every time.
I don't make a report because I cant reproduce this constantly.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin said in Problem browsing folders in Speed-Dial:
I don't make a report because I cant reproduce this constantly.
same here
-
@mib3berlin said in Problem browsing folders in Speed-Dial:
Open a new tab solve this every time.
or moving the affected tiles around
-
stilgarwolf
Was fixed today (at least on my Debian unstable).